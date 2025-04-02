Ebonyi begins construction of 8km road across four villages

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru

By Jeff Agbodo

The Ebonyi State Government has commenced the construction of an 8km road across four villages in the state’s capital, Abakaliki.

They include Ebyia Unuphu, Nkaleke, Echara and Mgbabor villages within the Abakaliki area.

The state Commissioner for Works, Lebechi Mbam, who flagged off the project, said it would be completed within eight months.

He noted that the project was divided into four and awarded to four indigenous contractors to ensure timely completion.

Mbam described the 8km road as very important, noting that its construction would make evacuation of farm produce very easy and increase food sufficiency in the state.

He said, “These are rural roads. We have a lot of agricultural activities going on in these villages, and when we construct these roads, it will help us to improve our agricultural activities, which will help us to produce more agricultural products, which will help to reduce food scarcity.

“So, this road is very important. Most of our rural roads are giving attention and Ebonyi State has been turned to construction site. Every community is receiving attention in road construction,” he said.

The Commissioner stated that the present administration has put so much infrastructure in place in less than two years.

He averred that 200km of roads were under construction across the state, stressing that more roads would be flagged off in the state in line with the governor’s People’s Charter of Needs manifesto.

He called on the people of the state to continue to support Governor Francis Nwifuru’s administration in its determination to change the state’s narrative.

