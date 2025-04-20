Easter: Stay resilient amid national challenges, CAN urges Nigerians

Archbishop Daniel Okoh, CAN President

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged Christians to demonstrate resilience in the face of the nation’s ongoing challenges during this year’s Easter celebrations.

In a statement marking the occasion, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, highlighted the significance of Easter as a time for reflection, renewal, and unity among believers.

He described Jesus Christ’s resurrection as the cornerstone of the Christian faith, embodying hope, forgiveness, and the promise of eternal life.

Archbishop Okoh stated: “On behalf of the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), I extend heartfelt greetings to all Christians in Nigeria and around the world. This is a moment of profound spiritual significance as we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“Easter represents the foundation of our faith, reminding us of the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus Christ for the redemption of humanity. His resurrection stands as a powerful testament to the might of God, offering us hope, forgiveness, and the assurance of eternal life.

“Even amid adversity, the spirit of Easter prevails. It reminds us that, just as Christ rose from the dead, we, too, can rise above our trials through faith, resilience, and unity.

“In Nigeria, Easter is not only a religious observance but also a vibrant cultural celebration, showcasing the rich tapestry of our nation’s diverse expressions of faith and tradition.

“I encourage all Christians to embrace this Easter season as a time for sincere reflection, heartfelt prayer, and spiritual renewal. Let us strengthen the bonds of fellowship, show compassion to those in need, and work towards building a more just and compassionate society.”

