Easter: Soludo, Anambra Speaker urge Christians to embrace sacrifice, pray for a better Nigeria

Gov Soludo

..Call for Unity, Love, and Peaceful Coexistence

By Vincent Ujumadu | Awka

Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, and Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, have extended warm Easter greetings to Christians in Anambra and across Nigeria, urging them to reflect on the values of sacrifice, love, and unity.

In his Easter message, Governor Soludo commended Christians for their steadfast prayers and devotion during the Lenten season, noting their commitment to the virtues of sacrifice, solemnity, humility, and spiritual renewal.

He highlighted the powerful symbolism of Easter as a time of selflessness, hope, and new beginnings—virtues exemplified by the life and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Soludo encouraged Christians to use the season as an opportunity to deepen personal and collective sacrifice for the good of the nation, while promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“The lessons of Easter align with our vision for a peaceful, livable, and progressive Anambra,” the governor said. “As Christ triumphed over death, so shall Nigeria overcome its challenges and rise into a new era of fulfillment and prosperity.”

Speaker Udeze, in his message, reflected on the spiritual significance of Easter, stating that without the resurrection of Christ, the foundation of Christian faith would be void.

He emphasized that Easter offers Christians renewed strength to overcome trials and temptations, urging them to embrace the spirit of love and righteousness that the season represents.

“Love is the heart of Easter,” Udeze said. “It drives away hatred, wickedness, and evil. Let us use this season to promote peace in our communities and pray for unity and progress in Nigeria.”

He concluded by praying that the blessings of Easter spread throughout Anambra and inspire people to become better citizens and bring comfort to those in pain or distress.