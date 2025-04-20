Easter: Serve with integrity, compassion — Obidike urges leaders to emulate Christ

As Christians across the world mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has called on Nigerian leaders to emulate Christ by serving with integrity, selflessness, and compassion.

In an interview with our correspondent, Chief Obidike — who is also the Chairman and CEO of Clarivo Oil & Gas Limited — emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people in order to build a more just and equitable society.

According to him, Jesus Christ is remembered and celebrated today because of his sacrificial leadership and unwavering commitment to the good of others.

“Christ left his comfort and died in place of the people. That is the essence of true leadership — sacrifice, selflessness, and service,” he said.

Obidike urged elected officials in Nigeria to use the Easter season as a moment of deep reflection on the true meaning of leadership and the sacrifices it demands.

“Leadership at any level is an opportunity to serve, not a license for self-indulgence. This Easter should remind our leaders of their responsibility to uplift the people and lead with a heart of compassion,” he added.

He also noted that Easter serves as a powerful reminder to all leaders that power is transient.

“Everything that has a beginning will also have an end. Leaders must ensure they lead with empathy and leave behind a legacy of compassion, just as Jesus Christ did.”

Obidike, who also serves as the Chairman of Bidiks Nigeria Limited, encouraged Nigerians not to lose hope, saying that Easter symbolizes a turning point — from hardship to ease, from darkness to light.

While wishing Nigerians a joyful Easter celebration, he called on citizens to renew their faith in the promise of a better Nigeria. He expressed optimism in the current administration’s commitment to meaningful change.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains focused on implementing policies and initiatives that will ease the burdens of the people and steer our country toward peace and prosperity,” he assured.