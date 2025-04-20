Easter: Sanwo-Olu preaches peace, love 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on Christians to reflect on the sacrifice and love demonstrated by Jesus Christ through His crucifixion and resurrection.

In his Easter message, issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, the governor rejoiced with Christians across the state as they celebrate this year’s Easter.

Sanwo-Olu encouraged all residents to continue to live in peace, love, and harmony, highlighting good neighbourliness, selflessness, patience, and love as key virtues taught and exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“Today, I wish all Lagosians and Christians across the country and other parts of the world a Happy Easter, as we remember the sacrifice and love of Jesus towards mankind,” he said.

The governor further urged Nigerians to embrace togetherness and national unity as core values in the spirit of Easter.

“As we commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want Lagosians and Nigerians in general to make unity and togetherness the central goal of our nationality.”

He added: “Let us all emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ by positively impacting the lives of friends, colleagues, associates, neighbours, and family members, and by contributing to the growth and development of our dear Lagos State and Nigeria.”