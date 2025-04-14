Easter Retreat: Seek God amid global challenges, Pastor Muoka urges Nigerians

By Olayinka Latona

General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, has called on Nigerians to return to God and seek His mercy amid growing socio-economic and global challenges.

He made the appeal ahead of the church’s two-day Easter retreat themed “God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing,” scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, April 19 to 20, at the Chosen Revival Ground, Ijesha, Lagos.

In a statement signed by the church’s Director of Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi, Pastor Muoka noted that although the current situation in the country may seem dire, there is hope for transformation if Nigerians genuinely repent and embrace a life of holiness.

“This programme is aimed at highlighting the significance of Easter, which represents Jesus Christ’s victory over death and, by extension, triumph over hopelessness and despair,” Muoka stated.

“Through His death and resurrection, the covenant of peace and blessing established by God with humanity at creation was restored, with Christ as the ultimate sacrifice.”

Pastor Muoka stressed that the Easter message brings hope and serves as a reminder that no challenge is insurmountable with faith in God.

“No matter how difficult or challenging a situation may seem, the knowledge of Christ’s resurrection reminds us that if Jesus could defeat death, then all things are possible,” he said.

He urged individuals, particularly Nigerians, to use the Easter season as an opportunity to draw closer to God, repent from wickedness, and plead for His mercy and intervention.

“God has offered us everlasting peace at no cost through the manifestation of Jesus Christ. However, the cost will be high if we reject this free offer,” Muoka warned. “If Nigerians acknowledge this wonderful work of grace and return to God, all their challenges will be overcome.”

He assured that during the programme, the power of the Holy Spirit will address every burden and establish God’s covenant of peace and blessing upon participants, and by extension, the nation.

“As we return to God in genuine repentance, peace shall be restored and humanity shall rejoice,” he concluded.