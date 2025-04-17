Easter: Police assure Akwa Ibom residents of hitch-free celebrations

FCT police warn residents against trading on roads

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has assured residents—particularly Christian faithful—of its firm commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the Easter celebrations.

In a statement issued on Thursday and made available to newsmen, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, stated that adequate human and material resources have been deployed across all 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

She emphasized that all security deployments are intelligence-driven, and officers have been instructed to remain civil, respectful, and professional while carrying out their duties.

“As Christians in Akwa Ibom State and across the world prepare to commemorate the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, the State Police Command—under the proactive leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare—reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding lives and property throughout the Easter season,” the statement read.

“To this end, the Command has strategically deployed personnel and resources to ensure peaceful celebrations across the state. High-visibility policing has been activated with officers stationed at churches, event centers, motor parks, highways, recreational venues, and other key locations.”

She added that foot and vehicular patrols would be conducted aggressively but professionally across the state, to deter criminal activity and reassure the public.

The Commissioner of Police extended his congratulations to all Christian faithful on the successful completion of the Lenten season, describing it as “a solemn reminder of sacrifice, redemption, and hope.”

He urged residents to celebrate responsibly, remain law-abiding, and maintain a high level of security awareness.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command remains committed to partnering with all stakeholders to uphold the peace that the state is known for. Let us work together to ensure a joyous and safe Easter celebration for everyone,” the statement concluded.