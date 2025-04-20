Easter: PDP preaches optimism, national rebirth, urges introspection by leaders

PDP flag.

By Henry Umoru

The National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for optimism and national rebirth in the spirit of the Easter celebration, just as it has called for Nigerian leaders to reflect.

The PDP has also felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of Easter, the Christian celebration of the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the dead, urging them to use the period to renew their hope in the assurance of God’s unfailing love and intervention in the affairs of the country and humanity.

A statement yesterday by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba read, “The PDP charges Nigerians to use the import of Easter, which signifies the ultimate triumph of God’s saving grace over adverse circumstances, to reawaken their determination and hope for the much-desired national rebirth as a solution for the quagmires of hardship, insecurity and uncertainty pervading the nation under the anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The coming of Easter must also redirect us as a nation to the imperatives of the virtues of forgiveness, forbearance, mutual respect, obedience to the Rule of Law and love for one another without regard to sectional, tribal, religious or political considerations, as this is the only way our nation can survive this perilous time.

“Our Party charges all leaders at all levels, sectors and spheres to use the occasion for deeper introspection and rededicate themselves to a life of selfless service and pursuit of the good of the people as exemplified in the life, teachings, sacrificial death and triumphant resurrection of Jesus Christ to bring redemption to mankind.

“Against this backdrop, the PDP restates its demand on the APC-led Federal Government to rescind all its anti-people and life-discounting policies to address the ravaging insecurity, hunger and economic hardship in the country.

“The PDP again felicitates with Nigerians and wishes them a happy Easter celebration.”

Vanguard News