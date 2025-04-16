Easter: FRSC sets up 200 mobile courts nationwide to try traffic offenders

Malam Shehu Mohammed, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has set up over 200 mobile court operations to prosecute traffic offenders during the Easter special patrol operations across the country.

The Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said this in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mohammed said the mobile courts were set up to ensure a safe and smooth 2025 Easter celebration nationwide from Thursday to April 23.

He said that for effective monitoring and prompt response, the Corps had also put in place a Situation Room at the National Headquarters to monitor the activities across the country.

This, he said, would be to collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders, as the case may be.

“To this end, the corps would carry out aggressive enforcement, including conducting over 200 mobile court operations, to check the following offences.

“Speeding and dangerous driving, overtaking, lane indiscipline/route violation, road obstructions, use of a phone while driving, overloading, and seatbelt/child restraint use violations.

“Also included are passenger manifest violations, operation of mechanically deficient and rickety vehicles, latching and twist-lock violations, among others,” he said.

Mohammed also directed the commanding officers to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed morale and logistics as well as security support.

The FRSC Corps Marshal identified some of the stakeholders as military formations (en route or resident), the Nigeria Police (en route or resident), DSS (en route or resident), the Nigeria Immigration Service, and the NSCDC (en route or resident).

“Others are the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing; National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA); State Traffic Management Agencies.

“Also, state-owned NGOs; ambulance service providers; National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNES); Federal Road Maintenance Agencies; and Federal Fire Service,” he added.

On the overall preparedness of the corps for the special operations, he expressed optimism that Nigerians would, as usual, cooperate with members of the corps and other security agencies.

He also said that volunteers will be assisting the corps in traffic management. (NAN)