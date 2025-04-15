Easter: FG declares Friday 18th, Monday 21st April public holidays

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has declared Friday, 18th and Monday, 21st April 2025 as public holidays to mark the Christian festival of sacrifice and resurrection – the Good Friday and Easter Monday – respectively.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who made the declaration on Tuesday on behalf of the Federal Government, extended heartfelt congratulations to Christians across the country on this joyous occasion.

He emphasized the importance of embodying the virtues of the sacrifice and love displayed by Jesus Christ, having to die for the redemption of man.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister also called on Nigerians to use the holiday period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the nation.

He reassured citizens of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to foster national growth and development.

“Furthermore, he encouraged Nigerians to extend love and goodwill to their neighbours through acts of kindness and generosity.

“The Minister wished all Christians a blissful Easter celebration and extended warm holiday greetings to all Nigerians”, the statement added.