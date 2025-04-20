Easter: CAN blasts FG over incessant killings in Nigeria

Kebbi Chairman of CAN, venerable Ayyuba Kanta,

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Kebbi state branch, asked service chiefs in the country to live up to Nigerians’ expectations by ensuring the security of their lives, property, and constitutional rights.

The state branch Chairman of the association, venerable Ayyuba Kanta, gave the charge in Birnin Kebbi on Sunday during Easter service. According to him, if the leaders escape justice on earth, the wrath of God, which is certain, awaits them, saying there is life after death and just judgment before God, as pointed out in the Holy Bible.

He warned leaders to desist from trading with human lives; instead, they should resist any temptation just like Jesus did to overcome evil and evil-doers.” is unfortunate killings continue in the country despite the presence of security agencies, peace has eluded this country for no tangible reasons.”

Drawing lessons from easter, Kanta said that Jesus rose from the dead to cleanse society because the human body cannot live without sin. As such, Christians are expected to obey the words of God in practical terms, not just by words.

Kanta added that there is a sharp contrast between modern-day Christians and present-day ones because real Christians believe in God and wait for him. Still, today’s Christians patronize Babalawo and shrines, so they believe in God only in words, not in action. The reason problems are all over the place is because Christian believers don’t follow and practice the Bible like Christ did. “ let me use this opportunity to wish Christians across the globe happy easter, i admonished them to pray for the return of peace in the country.”

Kanta, who led hundreds of Anglican Christian faithful, thanked God for successfully finishing the holy week, which ended on Sunday with an Easter service at Saint Luke’s Anglican church, Birnin Kebbi.

