Easter: Atiku, Obi, govs, others preach unity, sacrifice, love

By our reporters

As Christians in Nigeria join their counterparts all over the world to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ, prominent Nigerian political figures including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and several serving and former state governors, among others, have harped on the virtues of Love, sacrifice, unity and peaceful coexistence.

In their separate Easter messages, the leaders used the occasion to call for a renewed sense of national cohesion and empathy, urging citizens to rise above divisions and work collectively towards peace and progress in the country.

Atiku, in his message, emphasized the need for Nigerians to embrace one another regardless of ethnic or religious differences. He noted that the noble virtues remain indispensable to fostering the unity and cohesion Nigeria so urgently requires especially in a time when narrow, sectional interests threaten to erode the bonds that hold the nation together.

“It is a season that calls for deep introspection, compassion, and reaching out to those in need. Let us remain steadfast in the pursuit of unity across every divide. Our strength as a people lies in our togetherness. A nation united shall always endure and flourish”, Atiku appealed.

Pray for compassionate leaders — Obi

Also, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has enjoined Nigerian Christians to use the Easter period to pray for compassionate leaders who will share in their pains.

He said, “At Easter, what Christians celebrate is the huge sacrifice Jesus Christ made for mankind. Therefore, there is no better time to pray for tender-hearted and caring leaders for our country than at Easter when we saw in Jesus a remarkable, compassionate leader.

“What is apparent in Nigeria today as insecurity and myriads of problems engulf the land is a visible abdication of responsibility by insensitive and indifferent leaders.”

Mbah harps on peaceful coexistence

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has described Easter as a time for forgiveness, love, and strengthening of the bonds of unity across creeds and tribes.

“Easter is a lesson in the lifelong benefits of sacrifice. It teaches us about the virtues of penitence and moderation. Above all, Easter is a lesson in love and selflessness. It reminds us of our common brotherhood and humanity. And its celebration is a call to forgiveness and peaceful coexistence,” Mbah said.

A special gift— Oyebanji

Similarly, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State has said the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which is the essence of Easter, is a special gift from God to mankind.

He urged Christians to emulate Christ’s virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion and to seek the face of God.

“As Christians, this period offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation. The death and resurrection of Jesus Christ typifies love, affection and tolerance.”

Oborevwori greets Christians

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said that Easter is a time for reflection, renewal and hope, and called on Christians to embrace the virtues of love, sacrifice, and unity exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He urged Christians in Delta to use the occasion to pray for the unity, peace, security, and continued progress of the state and the nation.

“As we celebrate the resurrection of Christ, let us renew our commitment to building a more just, united, and prosperous society,” the governor said.

Mutfwang preaches peace

In the same vein, the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has described the celebration as the cornerstone of the Christian faith, centred on the crucifixion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.

“Each Easter offers us a sacred opportunity to reflect on the foundation of our Christian faith—the death, burial, and glorious resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. It is a time for renewal, deep introspection, and unwavering hope. His resurrection assures us of victory over sin, despair, and every adversity,” he stated.

Draw inspirations —Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the 9th Senate, has urged Nigerians to draw inspiration from the spiritual rejuvenation of the Lenten season and rededicate themselves to building a nation that will overcome its challenges.

He said the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ holds special significance in Christendom as it gives the world the platform to build a new life along the lines of God’s divine design for man to live a fulfilled life.

“That is why at this time when we are at the cusp of building a renewed Nigeria, this Easter offers the inspiration to do things differently given God’s promise that in salvation, He will empower us to do great things and live more purposeful lives,” Senator Omo-Agege said.

Amaechi calls for cohesion

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Nigerians across religious and ethnic divides to embrace love, peace, and tolerance to build a safe, unified and prosperous nation.

He also decried the wanton killings of innocent citizens in different parts of the country and the government’s seeming inability to protect citizens, stating that Nigeria can only move forward if there is security of lives and property, peace, a thriving economy and unity of purpose and love among its people.

He said, “We may be a country with diverse ethnic nationalities and religions, but in achieving our dreams and goals as a people, we must put those differences aside and move as one nation to attain greater heights. In the spirit of Easter, let us exhibit love and kindness to all, as Christ loved us and sacrificed his life for our salvation.”

Choose integrity over corruption — EFCC

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ola Olukoyede, has urged Christians across Nigeria to reject corruption and uphold integrity during the Easter season.

“The Easter season offers opportunities for renewal, revival, and restoration as Christians. We must all redouble our efforts and be willing to make sacrifices, however demanding, for the rebuilding of our nation. This is a responsibility for every Nigerian, irrespective of class or creed. We have set our hands to the plough; we cannot afford to look back,” he stated.