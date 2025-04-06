Durbar ban: How our plan to put Kano’s Sallah Durbar on Guinness World Record suffered setback – UK based Nigerian

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Lekan Okanlawon, a UK-based Nigerian, has expressed frustration over the cancellation of the Kano Sallah Durbar, which disrupted plans to set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of horse riders.

Okanlawon, who had traveled with friends, including polo players, to participate in the historic event, said the sudden cancellation left him and over 160 tourists disappointed.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano, Okanlawon explained that he and his team were particularly motivated to work on getting the Kano Durbar recognized by the Guinness World Records due to the event’s unique status. The UNESCO had already recognized the Durbar as part of its heritage program, further encouraging their effort.

“We aimed to achieve a Guinness World Record by showcasing Kano’s unique horse procession, which is unmatched globally with over 5,000 horses participating. Unfortunately, we were informed about the cancellation at the last minute,” Okanlawon said. “Many of my friends had shipped their horses from the UK, and they were eagerly looking forward to riding in the procession. If I had known the Durbar was cancelled, I would not have made the trip.”

Okanlawon urged the Kano State History and Culture Bureau to work with the Ministry of Creative Economy to explore the potential of the Kano Durbar and ensure that it is properly showcased. He emphasized that the rich cultural heritage and the large number of horses involved in the Durbar make it an ideal candidate for a Guinness World Record.

“There is no cultural event in Nigeria like Kano’s Durbar. The number of horse riders is incomparable, and I believe with proper coordination, it can earn a Guinness World Record,” Okanlawon said.

One of the disappointed tourists, Virgil Taylor from the United States, shared his experience of traveling to Kano to witness the unique cultural event. Taylor, who had planned the trip for over a year, was “terribly disappointed” upon arriving and learning that the Sallah Durbar had been cancelled.

“As a black man living in America, it was empowering to come to Kano and see my people celebrated. The Durbar was a once-in-a-lifetime cultural experience I had been eagerly awaiting, and to find out that it was cancelled after traveling all the way here was devastating,” said Taylor.

Ahmad Yusuf, Executive Secretary of the Kano State History and Culture Bureau, acknowledged the cultural and economic losses incurred due to the cancellation of the Durbar. He expressed hope for better planning and collaboration to prevent such setbacks in the future.

The cancellation has not only left tourists disappointed but also hindered efforts to elevate Kano’s Sallah Durbar to a global level, potentially attracting international recognition and tourism.