Dubai-Taiwan Campaign: Soludo to suffer electoral disgrace – Obidike

The much-touted “African-Dubai-Taiwan” campaign mantra of Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has been described as one of the biggest election campaign scams in Nigeria’s political history.

Soludo, who first contested the governorship in 2010 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and later won in 2021 under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), had pledged to transform Anambra into the “Dubai-Taiwan-Silicon Valley of Africa.” However, as the November 8 gubernatorial election approaches, critics argue that the promises have remained largely unfulfilled.

Chief Hon. Chukwuebuka Obidike, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), strongly criticized the governor for allegedly misleading voters with his high-profile credentials and lofty campaign rhetoric.

“Governor Soludo deserves an award for running the biggest deceptive campaign mantra in Nigeria,” Obidike stated. “He used his international reputation to make people believe he would turn Anambra into an economic powerhouse, but the results have been disappointing.”

Obidike claimed that under Soludo’s leadership, Anambra has witnessed a decline in security and a lack of significant foreign direct investment (FDI), despite the governor’s global experience and connections.

“Enugu and Abia States, with governors barely two years in office, have attracted more FDI than Anambra. Soludo, who has worked with 18 international organizations including the World Bank and the IMF, has failed to leverage those networks for the state’s benefit,” he said.

The APC chieftain also criticized Soludo’s tax policies, alleging that residents are being overburdened and harassed by revenue agents instead of benefiting from a modern, tech-driven tax system promised during the campaign.

“Instead of digital tax solutions like those in Dubai and Taiwan, Soludo uses touts and street collectors to intimidate residents into paying taxes,” Obidike said.

When asked about ongoing projects, Obidike dismissed them as underwhelming: “It is shameful for someone with Soludo’s background to showcase a few road projects, a new government house, and a fun city park as major achievements. These are projects a local government chairman could deliver.”

He went on to list several unfulfilled campaign promises, including an urban mass transit system, international hospitals, an independent power plant, the Emeagwali ICT Village, SME industrial layouts, water and sewage infrastructure, a new capital city, and a railway linking Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka, and Ekwulobia.

In conclusion, Obidike urged Anambra citizens to “shine their eyes” ahead of the upcoming election, endorsing APC’s candidate Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu as the better choice.

“Prince Ukachukwu is a successful businessman with investments across the state and a real development plan. The APC is ready to win Anambra by a wide margin and align the South fully with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for 2027,” he declared.