DSS nabs 54 bandits, gunrunners in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Command of the Department of State Services (DSS) has conducted 34 successful operations, resulting in the arrest of 54 suspects — including serving security operatives — and the recovery of a large cache of arms and ammunition.

Governor Uba Sani, speaking through the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), expressed delight at the DSS’s achievements. He noted that, in addition to the arrests, operatives recovered several rifles, pump-action guns, and thousands of rounds of ammunition within the first quarter of 2025.

Speaking to journalists after a visit to the DSS Command Headquarters in Kaduna, the Commissioner praised the Service under the leadership of Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi for its strong collaboration with other security agencies.

Providing details, he said those arrested during the period included: eight suspected bandits, 22 suspected informants, four gunrunners, two human traffickers, four cyber fraudsters, two vandals, and 12 family members of suspected bandits.

Recovered arms and ammunition included five AK-47 rifles, one General-Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), three Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, and about 5,000 rounds of various calibres of ammunition. Additionally, 79 kidnap victims were rescued and are now in the custody of the state government.

Among those arrested was a serving security operative in Zamfara State, who confessed to stealing ammunition meant for operations against bandits and selling them. At the time of his arrest, he was found with 217 rounds of assorted ammunition, which he intended to sell for ₦4 million.

One suspected gunrunner was caught with 500 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, which he planned to sell for ₦1.5 million. Another suspect, intercepted en route to Katsina State, was found with 1,087 rounds of ammunition, while his associate, arrested in Funtua, Katsina State, was transporting 701 rounds destined for Zamfara State.

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani praised President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi as Director General of the DSS, noting that the appointment has significantly strengthened the Service’s efforts in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges.