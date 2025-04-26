Drowning dreams: Akodo-Ise battles the rising sea level

Lagos govt officials during a tour on the 23rd of June, 2024 to check some drainage contravention at Sangotedo, Lekki axis, Lagos State.

By Godwin Oritse

Residents of Akodo Ise in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos are fighting to save what is left of their land as the relentless Atlantic Ocean continues to erode the coastline—swallowing over half of their community in just five years.



Founded by settlers from the Ise community, fading graveyards dated as far back as 1955 suggest that this community has long been habited before Nigeria’s independence.



The original name Akode-Odo translates to “the first to settle close to the sea”. For these first settlers, fishing and selling coconut products were the motivation as they provided them significant economic leverage. With the Atlantic Ocean many kilometres away, this island became a home for many.



However, the sea that once provided sustenance is now a source of fear. Locally known as Olokun, the god of the sea is now viewed as a destroyer.



“The sea has no mercy,” says a local elder. “It is swallowing everything we love.” Year after year, the ocean moves closer eating up homes, lands, and even exhuming graves of loved ones.



Local dwellers told Vanguard that with more than half of the community buried under the rising sea, there are still a few legacies and memorials left. Like Oluweri, the village’s first well which was once the only source of fresh water but now gives salt water. Other wells that aren’t bearing salt water have dried up. Attempts to install a solar borehole once offered hope — but soon broke down in months and it has since been three years without clean water.



“It’s been 14 years since we had any form of electricity in this community”, says locals. Solar streetlights were once installed raising hopes of electrifying the community but are now rusted, bent, and decaying. Children under 14 have never seen a working lightbulb, TV, or fan in this community. Those with mobile telephones walk long distances and pay ₦200 at a stall each time they need to charge their phones.



With no options to choose from, young men in the community still rely on fishing as a means of economic stability and to meet their family needs. What used to be a profitable profession is now a gamble – with the cost of fuel to power their boats and the reluctance of the sea to yield fish.



“All we have left is hope, says Kamarudin, a fisherman who has spent his life on the water.



“We spend all our money on fuel, but the sea gives us nothing. We come back empty-handed sometimes.



It is a cycle of desperation and defeat. The fishermen invest their savings, their energy, and their hopes into the sea, only to have it take more and give less. They feel like they are fighting a losing battle, one that they can never win.



While the rising sea level is a constant threat, the rainy season brings with it desperation for people in the Akodo-Ise community. As the rain descends, men – young and old begin to dig temporal trenches 12 feet deep to keep their homes from drowning.



Though founded in 1953, the only primary school in the community is often deserted. One might suggest that education might help the younger ones escape the fate of their parents, but without books, electricity, or a future to aspire towards, children say they feel trapped and unable to picture the world outside their village.



“We don’t have a future here,” says Bukola, a young woman from the village. “There’s nothing left for us. The land is sinking, the sea is taking everything, and we are just stuck here, waiting for something to happen.”



Even the only central mosque, once a spiritual refuge is no longer considered safe as it now lies too close to the encroaching sea. “We can no longer pray at the mosque,” says Damilare, a community youth. “The sea is too close. We fear for our lives.”



Iye Iya has seen it all. At 90, her house is gone, she now lives in a hut made of palm leaves. “I have lost my home,” says Iye Iya, her voice trembling with grief. “I never thought I would end my days like this, living in a hut made of palm leaves. But what can I do? The sea has taken everything.” Her story is not just hers alone. It reflects the plight of every person in Akodo-Ise, individuals who have lost everything and now live in the shadow of a world slipping away.



They want out. They need out. But no one listens. “We need to leave,” says Adebayo, a father of three. “If we stay here, we will drown. There’s no future here anymore. The sea is taking everything.” The villagers of Akodo-Ise are tired, tired of waiting, tired of struggling, and tired of hoping for a future that seems to slip further out of reach every day.



Speaking on the plight of residents of the Akodo-Ise community, through a photo exhibition, Adebote Mayowa, an environmental and one of Nigeria’s top climate photographers said: “The climate crisis is not a distant threat. For communities in Lagos, it’s happening now—loud and visible and through this exhibition, we wanted to strip away the abstraction and show the urgency of the moment.”



Adebote whose recent photo exhibition project titled ‘The Current’ spotlighted the challenges faced by coastal communities in Nigeria.



Instead of showcasing his work in luxurious galleries, Mayowa held a solo exhibition in the crumbling palace of the traditional ruler, bringing global attention to this community and sprinkling rays of hope.



He explained that coastal dwellers are currently the most vulnerable populations in Nigeria particularly in Lagos.



As guests wandered through dilapidated buildings, they found themselves fully immersed in the experience. Striking photographs, placed intentionally along broken walls and between narrow pathways, offered glimpses into the daily struggles of communities living with rising seas, eroding coastlines, and frequent flooding. The immersive storytelling continued in the seating area, where fiber canoes served as benches, giving attendees a sense of place while remaining visually symbolic of the community’s deep ties to water and fishing.



The environmental photographer further explained that the event was not just about viewing images—it was about connecting visitors with the plight of coastal dwellers.

As part of its broader goal to inspire action and build resilience, The Current also included two impactful workshops:



A Community Training on Climate Resilience, where locals were educated on practical adaptation strategies to protect their homes and livelihoods from environmental threats.



A Photojournalism Workshop for Young People, designed to equip the next generation of storytellers with skills to document their realities and raise their voices without waiting for outside journalists. The session was led by Mayowa and fellow visual storytellers, fostering a new wave of youth-led climate advocacy.