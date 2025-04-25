Dr. Dureke urges FG to embed AI education in curriculum

As countries like China and the United States advance in embedding Artificial Intelligence (AI) into their education systems, Nigerian AI strategist and innovation expert, Dr. Nnaemeka Richard Dureke, has renewed calls for the Federal Government to urgently and ethically integrate AI education across all levels of the national curriculum.

Dr. Dureke, the CEO of CertBridge Limited and a leading voice in AI capacity-building across Africa, emphasized that the inclusion of AI in Nigeria’s education system must not only be timely and strategic but also guided by strong ethical principles that reflect Nigeria’s values and development priorities.

“We are at a critical turning point,” Dr. Dureke stated. “To remain relevant in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Nigeria must empower its young population with the right AI competencies. But it must do so ethically—grounded in local realities, cultural values, and human-centered principles.”

He noted that while nations such as China is introducing AI from the primary level, the United States is reshaping its education framework to prioritize AI literacy, Nigeria risks falling behind if deliberate action is not taken.

According to him, Nigeria already possesses a rich pool of AI researchers, data scientists, and digital innovators. However, the missing link is strategic coordination and the political will to drive a unified national AI education agenda that serves all Nigerians, not just a privileged few.

To address this, Dr. Dureke is proposing the formation of a multi-sectoral AI Education Task Force comprising the Federal Ministry of Education, Ministry of Communications, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), curriculum developers, universities, and key stakeholders in the private sector and civil society.

He explained that the proposed National AI Education Strategy would include:

Introducing AI literacy and ethics from the primary school level

Embedding applied AI education in technical colleges and universities

Establishing regional AI education hubs for training teachers and learners

Developing inclusive policies that promote responsible AI development and digital inclusion

Dr. Dureke stressed the importance of embedding ethical considerations into every layer of AI education—from how it is taught, to who gets access, to the long-term impact it has on society.

“This is not just about deploying technology—it’s about protecting our values, ensuring inclusion, and building a society where innovation benefits everyone,” he said. “Countries that lead in ethical AI education will set the tone globally. Nigeria must rise to that challenge.”

He further noted that with Nigeria’s large youth population and vibrant tech ecosystem, the country has a unique opportunity to become a continental leader in responsible AI development—but only if education is prioritized and ethically structured.

“AI education must not become another elitist pipeline,” Dr. Dureke concluded. “It must be a foundation for equity, innovation, and empowerment—accessible to every Nigerian child, regardless of background.”

The proposal is already generating interest among policymakers, education experts, and digital transformation advocates, who see the ethical integration of AI into education as a critical step toward national competitiveness and sustainable development.