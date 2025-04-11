‘Don’t lose sleep, it was just lunch with Buhari’ – El-Rufai tells critics

By Henry Oduah

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has downplayed speculations surrounding Friday’s high-profile visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari, clarifying that the meeting had no political undertones.

The visit, which took place in Kaduna, was led by former Vice President and 2023 PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar. The delegation included notable political figures such as former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Minister of Communications Isa Pantami, and ex-governors Achike Udenwa (Imo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), and Jibrilla Bindow (Adamawa).

The gathering sparked public debate, particularly given El-Rufai’s recent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

However, in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), El-Rufai dismissed any political motives behind the visit.

“We joined over faithful for Jumaat prayers at the Yahaya Road Mosque and had a sumptuous lunch at the Buhari Residence,” he wrote. “By the way, our adversaries should not lose any sleep. It is not about politics. It is about unity and brotherhood. And since we are all politically irrelevant, we just prayed and enjoyed lunch with our mentor.”

El-Rufai earlier disclosed that he informed Buhari ahead of his exit from the APC to the Social Democratic Party and that the former president offered prayers and support for his decision.

Buhari reacted, reaffirming his loyalty to the APC despite recent political shifts among his allies.