Don’t frustrate our efforts to tackle insecurity- Sokoto Govt warns residents

Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State.

By Musa Ubandawaki

The Sokoto state government has warned residents to avoid making sensational statements that could frustrate its efforts to end security challenges in the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security, Col. Ahmed Usman (Retired), issued the warning in a statement on Sunday.

The warning came in the wake of a statement credited to one Basharu Altine Giyawa, who sought to create an impression that the government has not been living up to its responsibility in the area of security.

According to the statement, this type of comment can discourage people from appreciating what the government and security operatives have been doing to end insecurity in the state.

As the Governor always says, security is a collective issue; the government alone cannot provide security without the contribution and support of the citizenry.

Therefore, our people should avoid sensationalizing and politicizing insecurity; rather, they should support the government in its effort to find lasting solutions to our security challenges.

The government will not condone any attempt by any individual or group to frustrate its efforts or distract it in this regard.

The state government, in collaboration with security agencies, has been working assiduously to restore peace, particularly in the eastern part of the state, which has been facing security challenges.

The government recently facilitated a joint operation in the area, which recorded tremendous success as many identified bandits’ hideouts were destroyed and several bandits killed in the process. Additionally, Tens of kidnap victims were also rescued during the operation.

The government has also maintained unending financial and logistics support to security agencies in the state. It even restored their monthly allowances, which were hitherto stopped by the immediate past administration. The Gov Ahmed Aliyu-led government has donated hundreds of patrol vehicles and motorcycles to our security agencies since its inception.

Other measures taken to fight insecurity in the state include creating platforms where security operatives, community leaders and other relevant stakeholders meet regularly and share ideas on how best to tackle our security challenges. Alhamdulillah, the impact of their meetings is manifesting in our community because there is a drastic reduction in attacks in the state.

Ironically, Giyawa, who is the convener of the Movement for Social Justice in Nigeria, conferred an award of excellence on His Excellency Gov Ahmed Aliyu in February in recognition of his government’s dedication to maintaining peace and security in the state.

During the presentation of the award at the government house in Sokoto, Giyawa admitted that the state government had provided all the necessary intervention, which is yielding positive results in the fight against insurgency.