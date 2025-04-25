Don advocates communication as tool to tackle mental health challenges

as MMU holds second matriculation ceremony

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor of Mercy Medical University, Professor Ajibade Lawal, has called for an urgent need for improved communication training among mental health nurses, citing the global rise in mental health illnesses.

Speaking at the maiden lecture of the University, tagged “The Journey from Insanity to sanity, Therapeutic communication as a Nursing Intervention In Amelioration Mental Health challenges”, held at the campus, Iwo, Lawal stressed the critical role of communication in therapeutic care, particularly for patients dealing with mental health challenges.

Lawal, who called for a systemic inclusion of communication as a core intervention in nursing education, argued that training of nurses in the principles and practice of therapeutic communication is crucial for building trust, identifying patient needs early, and delivering appropriate responses.

According to him, “with the rate at which mental health illnesses and issues are rising globally, mental health nurses must be equipped with communication skills that will promote therapeutic interaction and eventually empower this disadvantaged group of patients to be able to take charge of their health.

“It is also necessary for the provision of holistic care, which all patients have a right to receive from nurses.

“Hence, communication as an intervention must be part of all nursing curricula to be able to adequately train nurses in the principles and art of communication and to be able to quickly identity and appropriately meet patients’ needs.”

Earlier during the second matriculation ceremony of the school, the University Chancellor, Ambassador Ahmed Ibeto, disclosed that the institution l will be firm in confronting all forms of anti-social behaviours in the school.

His words, “Students engaging in or planning to engage in secret cults, extortion, intimidation, prostitution, etc. should know that they have two options, either change and pursue the path of rectitude or be shown the way out.

“I want to urge the entire students of this university to resist and overtures to join groups that operate clandestinely, canvas or promote violence and deviance deleterious behaviour. Avoid groups that aggregate members of students’ body with lower than expected academic performance and seek to lure them into engaging in untoward behaviours.”