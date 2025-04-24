Djas Digital Hub empowers African youth, women with in-demand digital skills

Across Africa, the challenge of unemployment and underemployment continues to affect millions, especially youth and women. For many, access to the digital skills required in today’s economy remains out of reach.

But Djas Digital Hub, founded in October 2022, is breaking that cycle, equipping Africans with in-demand digital skills that open doors to employment, entrepreneurship, and financial independence.

“Our mission is to make digital skills accessible to everyone, especially those who’ve been left behind by traditional systems,” says Chiwendu Faith Amah, founder of Djas Digital Hub.

“We believe in nurturing talent wherever it is found, whether in a small town, a bustling city, or within the walls of someone’s home.”

Since its inception, Djas Digital Hub has trained over 4,000 individuals across the continent. The platform offers flexible, online courses in areas like data entry, graphic design, virtual assistance, LinkedIn optimization, and property management.

These programs are mobile-friendly, ensuring that even participants with limited internet or device access can learn and grow.

“The beauty of our platform is that it’s built around the realities of African learners,” explains Amah.

“Many face challenges like poor connectivity, family responsibilities, or financial constraints. We designed our courses to fit into their lives, not the other way around.”

One success story is Aisha Suleiman, a stay-at-home mother from Kano, who completed a graphic design course with Djas Digital Hub. “I never thought I could learn such a skill from home,” she shares. “Now, I take freelance design jobs that help support my family. It’s given me confidence and income.”

Beyond skill acquisition, Djas Digital Hub ensures that participants are job-ready. The company provides certificates of completion, resume building, and interview preparation services. There’s also access to mentorship programs, accountability groups, job boards, and freelance opportunities, all designed to help learners apply their skills in the real world.

“We’re not just about teaching skills, we’re about changing lives,” says Amah. “Our goal is to ensure that every graduate feels confident enough to enter the job market or launch a freelance career.”

Looking to the future, Djas Digital Hub has ambitious goals. By 2025, they aim to train 20,000 Africans, expanding partnerships with local organizations, NGOs, and private companies to scale their impact.

“We envision an Africa where opportunity is within reach for everyone, where talent meets training, and where no one is left behind,” Amah concludes.

In a world increasingly driven by digital skills, Djas Digital Hub is proving that education and technology can empower individuals and communities, one skill at a time.