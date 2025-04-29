Discover Motherland Africa launches “See Motherland through your eyes” competition.

A new opportunity is calling Nigerians at home and abroad to rediscover and celebrate their roots.

In partnership with the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Discover Motherland Africa has officially launched the See Motherland Through Your Eyes Photo and Video Competition.

The competition according to the organisers is a powerful call to capture the beauty, pride, and spirit of Nigeria through personal storytelling.

The organisers in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday noted that the competition runs from April 29 to June 1, 2025.

The statement noted that Nigerians across the world are invited to submit original photos and videos that showcase the Motherland in all its richness — from sweeping landscapes and vibrant cultural scenes to cherished everyday moments.

“This is more than a competition — it’s an invitation to reflect, reconnect, and reimagine Nigeria through your personal lens,” said Chidimma Nwankwo, Co-Founder of Discover Motherland Africa.

She added that “Every photo and video tells a story, and together, these stories will remind us of the pride, beauty, and resilience rooted in our homeland.”

Honourable Minister Barrister Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, in her remark described the competition as an invitation to: “capture and share Nigeria’s vibrancy, showcasing the beauty, resilience, and spirit of the Motherland. From the Kelangu drumbeats of the North to the bata rhythms of the Southwest and the echoing Ogene of the East, our culture moves like a dance, alive in every moment.”

The organisers added that the competition features four categories such as; Scenery & Landscapes — Nigeria’s natural wonders and vistas, Hidden Gems — Lesser-known places that deserve the spotlight, Tourism Sites — Historic landmarks and must-visit destinations and Favorite Places & Memories — Personal stories rooted in special places.

According to the statement, participants stand a chance to win “1st Place: ₦5,000,000, 2nd Place: ₦2,500,000 and 3rd Place: ₦1,000,000. People’s choice award — awarded to the entry with the highest public engagement”.

Interested participants are expected to post their entries on Instagram using the hashtags #MyMotherland, #SeeMotherland, and #Motherland2025, and tag @seemotherland. Captions should tell the personal story behind the entry. To be eligible, participants must also follow @seemotherland, @honhannatumusawa, and @fmactce_nigeria.

“Weekly features and judging: Throughout the competition, standout entries will be showcased across Discover Motherland Africa’s platforms, offering wide exposure to creators. Submissions will be judged based on Motherland Spirit, Creativity, Storytelling, Quality, and Public Engagement.

Winners will be announced on June 6, 2025, via @seemotherland and direct contact”.

The statement added that “The See Motherland Through Your Eyes competition is part of the broader momentum leading to Motherland 2025 — a global cultural festival and movement celebrating Nigeria’s heritage, tourism, and the reconnection of the diaspora to their homeland.

For more information, visit @seemotherland or contact [email protected]”.