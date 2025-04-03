DHQ dismisses reports of Niger’s MNJTF withdrawal

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed reports of Niger Republic’s withdrawal from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), stating that such a move would have serious security implications.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Markus Kangye, addressed the media on Thursday in Abuja, emphasising the critical role of the MNJTF in regional security.

He stressed that efforts must be made to prevent any member state from leaving.

“I believe this issue has been a topic of discussion over the past few months, particularly after some ECOWAS members decided to form an alliance.

“However, the Multinational Joint Task Force was established by the Lake Chad Commission countries to address shared security concerns.

“Nigeria has made significant efforts to ensure the sustainability of this task force.

“However, if any member decides to withdraw, the implications will be significant. The synergy we rely on may no longer exist.

“It is not in our interest for any country to leave because their challenges also affect us. A withdrawal creates a gap and weakens the strength of the contingent from that country.

“Therefore, efforts must be made to prevent such a situation. We will continue to monitor the situation and, as always, provide further updates when necessary,” he said.

He also responded to concerns about the military’s operations, dismissing claims that efforts against terrorists, cattle rustlers, and herders had been scaled back.

He reaffirmed that operations remained ongoing and that high-value targets, such as notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji, were still being pursued.

Addressing concerns about the welfare of troops, Kangye assured the public that soldiers wounded in action were well taken care of.

“The military has provided housing for those who cannot return to active service, and senior officers frequently visit wounded troops both on the frontlines and in hospitals.

“Some soldiers requiring advanced treatment have been flown to countries like Egypt, Turkey, and India,”he said.