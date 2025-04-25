Delta’ll witness greater transformation with Oborevwori in APC — Orubebe

Orubebe

By Paul Olayemi

ASABA—Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and a prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Elder Godsday Peter Orubebe, CON, has hailed the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his political allies from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the APC, describing it as a “turning point for Delta’s development.”

In a press statement personally signed by him, Elder Orubebe noted that the decision by Governor Oborevwori to align with the APC at this crucial stage of Nigeria’s political evolution was a “bold, courageous and strategic” move that signals a new dawn for Delta State.

“This is not just about changing party colours,” Orubebe said. “It is about forging a stronger, united front for the progress of Delta State. Governor Oborevwori’s defection is timely and deeply symbolic—it shows leadership, it shows vision.”

Highlighting the governor’s achievements over the past 20 months, Orubebe praised what he called the governor’s “people-centered leadership,” especially in the area of infrastructure. “Oborevwori is not just governing; he is transforming Delta. He listens, he consults, and he delivers,” he stated.

Citing specific projects, the former minister singled out the reconstruction of the long-neglected Ohorhor-Bomadi Road as a landmark achievement. “That road was abandoned for decades, despite countless promises. Governor Oborevwori broke the jinx. The Ijaw people see this, and we are grateful,” Orubebe added.

He also commended the governor for engaging Julius Berger Plc to handle critical road and flyover projects across the state. “It is a bold and visionary move to contract a world-class construction giant. For the first time, Delta is seeing infrastructure that matches global standards,” he noted.

Elder Orubebe urged party members to embrace the new entrants with open arms, stressing that Oborevwori’s move should not trigger division but strengthen the APC’s ranks. “We need unity now more than ever. The APC is a big house, and it must remain open to all who seek progress,” he advised.

“As a former minister and one who understands the complexities of governance in the Niger Delta, I can confidently say that Oborevwori’s experience and commitment will add great value to our party’s vision and mission, especially as we prepare for the political journey toward 2027,” he said.

Orubebe further called on political stakeholders across the state to put the interest of Delta above partisan interests. “This is the time to build bridges, not walls. What matters now is good governance and service delivery, not party slogans,” he emphasized.

“Once again, I welcome His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and all former PDP stakeholders to our great party. Let us work together, hand in hand, for a Delta State that works for all,” Orubebe concluded.