Delta PDP Defection To APC: Point of strength, not weakness  – Onwusanya

As political observers continue to analyze the recent political realignment in Delta State, Hon. Onwusanya Peter Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Mobilization, has offered insight into the strategic reasons behind the move.

The Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Oborevwori, along with all state lawmakers, local government chairmen, councillors, and the entire structure of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, have officially decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on the development, Onwusanya described the decision as a well-calculated move aimed at promoting the best interests of the people and government of Delta State.

“I must use this medium to inform Deltans and Nigerians at large that the decision to collapse the PDP structure into the APC in Delta State is a strategic effort to align our state with the federal government, thereby accelerating socio-economic and infrastructural development in a more visible and impactful way,” he said.

He emphasized that the move would guarantee faster access to the Presidency and, by extension, greater opportunities for federal projects and support in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

“This merger is not a product of weakness or compulsion; it is a conscious decision made from a position of strength and comparative advantage. Our leaders carefully weighed all terms and conditions before endorsing this critical memorandum of understanding,” Onwusanya Jnr stated.

He also dismissed fears of political instability, assuring citizens that the decision was for the general good. “Though politics will always have its undertones, I am confident that wherever our Governor and stakeholders are leading us is the best path for now.”

Onwusanya Jnr further pointed out the leadership crisis currently facing the PDP at the national level, noting that it would be risky for Delta State to remain in a divided party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Strategically, we cannot afford a repeat of the Zamfara scenario, where elected officials were removed by court rulings due to irregular primaries and nomination issues. Our leaders are thinking ahead, and this proactive step protects Delta’s political future,” he explained.

He concluded by highlighting the many advantages Delta State stands to gain by joining the ruling party at the center:

“Delta will now benefit more directly from federal allocations, with our oil and gas production giving us an even stronger voice. Requests for federal institutions and emergency interventions will be met with quicker responses. We are ensuring that Delta State remains a leader in Nigeria’s political and economic space