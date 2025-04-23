Keyamo

By Bayo Wahab

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo has thanked President Bola Tinubu for his leadership as political stakeholders in Delta State dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Keyamo appreciated Tinubu’s leadership in a post on X on Wednesday, hours after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his commissioners announced their defection to the APC.

Reacting to the announcement, the minister shared a video of the governor and his cabinet members singing ‘On Your Mandate,’ a political anthem associated with President Tinubu.

He wrote: “Today is the day the Lord has made in Delta State. Finally, finally Delta is APC! Thank you, Mr. President for your leadership that has attracted the best to our Party. Thank you, my leader & Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori for your foresight and courage in taking this bold decision.”

Traditionally, the PDP is a stronghold; however, the defection of Governor Sheriff and his cabinet members underscores the political shift in the state to the ruling party.

Similarly, Ifeanyi Okowa, the immediate past Governor of Delta State and Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election has confirmed his defection to the APC.

According to Senator James Manager, all PDP members in the state, including the governor, former Governor Okowa, the Speaker, the state party chairman, and all local government chairmen, had agreed to join the APC.

“We cannot continue to be in a sinking boat,” he said.

Vanguard News