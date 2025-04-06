Delta govt pledges full support for Petroleum Industry Act implementation

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its total commitment to the full implementation of agreements between host communities and oil companies, in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021.

The pledge was made by Delta State Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, during a sensitization workshop on the implementation of the PIA, organized by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in collaboration with Mecco and Marine Holdings Limited. The event was held for host communities in Ndokwa East Local Government Area.

Represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Sir Christopher Osakwe, the Deputy Governor assured residents that the state government would not tolerate any attempt by oil companies to shortchange host communities under any guise. He also urged host communities to play their part by safeguarding oil installations in their areas, to ensure continued access to the three percent fund as stipulated in the PIA.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NUPRC, Engineer Gbenga Komolafe, described the enactment of the PIA and its ongoing implementation as a turning point for the sustainable development of oil-producing host communities.

Represented by Mr. Akpotowho Kennedy, Engineer Komolafe emphasized the critical role host communities play in the oil and gas sector, noting that their resources have significantly contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth. He stressed the need to sensitize these communities on the provisions of Chapter Three of the Act, which outlines their entitlements and responsibilities.

In his remarks, the CEO of Mecco and Marine Holdings Limited, Chief George Bucknor, who also serves as a consultant to the NUPRC, said the workshop was designed to educate host communities in Ndokwa East on their social benefits as enshrined in Sections 234 and 240, as opposed to Section 257(2) of the Act.

Chief Bucknor explained that the sensitization effort aims to ensure compliance with the provisions of Chapter Three of the PIA, and to promote the timely reporting of any non-compliance by host community development trustees or settlors.

The event was attended by traditional rulers, including His Imperial Majesty, Dr. Gregory Nnamdi Oputa III, the Obi of Aboh, who praised the initiative and pledged that communities under their jurisdiction would continue to protect oil infrastructure.

Other highlights of the event included presentations on the importance of stakeholder engagement and direct community benefits, delivered by Mr. Chris Agina of Mecco and Marine Holdings Limited, as well as interactive sessions with participants from the host communities.