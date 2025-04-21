Delta Governor’s aide, Shimite, dies on Easter Monday

…Husband in Protective Custody – Police

By Ochuko Akuopha

Chief Love Shimite, the Special Adviser to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Trade and Export, has passed away.

She died in the early hours of Easter Monday after what sources described as a brief illness.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said Shimite was confirmed dead at the hospital where she was taken.

Edafe also revealed that her husband has been placed in protective custody, not under arrest, following threats reportedly made against him.

According to Edafe: “He (the husband) was the one who called to report that his wife died early this morning and that he was receiving threats from her family, who feared he might be attacked. It was on this basis that we went to his house and brought him in for his own safety.”

However, Edafe disclosed that the deceased’s family later lodged a formal complaint with the police, expressing suspicion that the husband may have had a role in her death.

He added: “We are currently investigating. In situations like this, only an autopsy can determine whether the death was natural or due to other causes.”

The police say further updates will follow as investigations progress.