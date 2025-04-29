Delta Defections: APC chieftain Seikegba welcomes former PDP leaders in Bomadi

APC flags

…Assures New Members of Unity and Progress

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bomadi Local Government Area, Hon. Michael Seikegba, has extended a warm welcome to several prominent political figures and their supporters from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who recently defected to the APC.

In a statement released through his media aide, Mr. Cliff Alade, Seikegba—who is also a former Chairman of Bomadi Local Government Council—described the defection as a “right decision” and praised the move as a significant step towards building a united and progressive APC in the region.

Seikegba expressed optimism that the mass defection would usher in a new era of infrastructural and human capital development in Bomadi. He assured the new members of a level playing field and emphasized the importance of unity within the party.

“This is a new dawn for the APC and the people of Bomadi Local Government Area. We will work together in unity to move the council forward,” he stated.

Among the defectors are several high-profile PDP leaders including Senator James Manager, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, Hon. Oboro Preyor, Hon. Kelly Penawou, Hon. Barry Gbe, and Hon. Rawlings Dagidi Andaye.

Other notable figures who joined the APC include Hon. Williams Angadi, Dr. Deinghan Macauley, Barr. David Ekereokosu, Gen. Preye Ekpebide, along with a large number of PDP leaders and followers.

The defection marks a major political shift in the Bomadi political landscape and is expected to significantly reshape party dynamics ahead of future elections.