Defections: PDP remains strong, ready to reclaim power in 2027 — Baraje

Baraje

…North key to defeating Tinubu in 2027 – Momodu

…Warns: Internal division threatens PDP’s 2027 chances

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reaffirmed the party’s resilience and readiness to reclaim power in the 2027 general elections, despite a wave of recent defections and internal challenges.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Arise TV on Wednesday, Baraje dismissed claims from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) about a so-called ‘gale of defections’ weakening the opposition.

He stressed that the PDP remains a formidable political force, maintaining its position as the leading opposition party in the country.

“As far as I’m concerned, whether there are defections or not, the PDP remains a formidable opposition party. Concerning the recent defection of the Delta State Governor and his team, we’ve put that behind us and are looking ahead. The ruling party is entitled to its views, but the opposition is far from complacent,” Baraje stated.

The PDP chieftain acknowledged the surprise surrounding the Delta Governor’s defection but stressed that the party is focused on rebuilding and strengthening its internal structures.

“We are actively addressing internal concerns such as indiscipline and leadership structure,” he added, pointing to forthcoming National Working Committee meetings where reforms will be discussed.

Touching on coalition politics, Baraje urged for ideological coherence in any alliance meant to unseat the APC.

“While some argue that a coalition is needed to remove the APC in 2027, the ideological basis seems weak beyond that singular objective. I may not be part of the new coalition initiative, but it is important to recognise that there are multiple approaches to confronting the ruling party,” he said.

He also addressed Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, blaming poor governance under the APC and insisting the PDP is better equipped to reverse the trend.

“I am confident that we have the answers. Things weren’t like this in 2014 or 2015. Had we been given the chance to continue, the situation would not have deteriorated to this extent,” he claimed.

Adding to the conversation, media mogul and PDP chieftain Dele Momodu echoed the need for strategic reorganisation within the opposition.

Also speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show, Momodu emphasised that only a strong candidate from the North can realistically challenge President Bola Tinubu in the next presidential election.

“I believe Tinubu can only be effectively countered by another strong candidate from the North.

“Any Southerner who thinks they can challenge Tinubu is likely wasting their time. The PDP—or any coalition—must recognise that power dynamics require strategic thinking. They cannot expect success with a Southern candidate alone if they truly wish to contest Tinubu’s position,” he said.

Momodu was blunt in his assessment of Nigeria’s political landscape, describing it as an “optical illusion—much like magic, the more you look, the less you see.” He lamented the erosion of ideology in politics, warning that opportunism is overtaking commitment to public service.

The former presidential aspirant stressed that the PDP must urgently reconcile its internal rifts, especially as many of its members are engaged in coalition talks while others remain committed to the party.

“We are witnessing a split within the PDP. Half of its members are involved in coalition talks, while the other half remain loyal to the party. This creates confusion. I recently spoke with our governor in Bauchi, who believes we shouldn’t abandon the PDP but should instead work to attract others to it.

“However, if the PDP resists change and chooses to remain stagnant, what options remain? A collapse of the party might need to be considered,” he said.

Momodu recounted a recent conversation with the Bauchi State Governor, who believes the PDP should not be abandoned but rather reformed to attract new allies. Still, he warned that failure to adapt could lead the PDP down the path of defunct parties like the UPN, NPN, and AD.

He also pushed back against rumours of Atiku Abubakar defecting to the APC.

“The claim that Atiku will join the APC is simply implausible; I can guarantee that. The APC itself is riddled with internal problems, lacking the discipline or cohesion to address critical issues,” Momodu asserted.

Reflecting on political disenchantment in parts of the South, he added, “I saw people in Delta celebrating their alignment with the mainstream, but I wonder what tangible benefits have been delivered to the people over the years. For two decades, PDP founding members have been trying to connect with the populace akin to linking electricity to the national grid yet the results remain elusive.”