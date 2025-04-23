Defection: Wike’s influence grows in Bauchi as northern youths seek mentorship

The recent defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his entire cabinet to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sent shockwaves throughout Nigeria’s political landscape.

The move has not only bolstered the APC’s strength but also sparked significant interest in the politics of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In Bauchi, Wike’s influence is growing, particularly among young people.

Mubarak Abdulahi, leader of the Bauchi Youth Movement, has expressed admiration for Wike’s politics, citing his strategic approach and leadership style as qualities that resonate with many Nigerians.

Abdulahi praised Wike’s ability to attract high-profile defectors, saying it demonstrates his mastery of political strategy.

“Wike’s leadership style and commitment to good governance are qualities that resonate with many Nigerians. His influence extends beyond the FCT, and his politics is worth emulating,” Abdullahi said.

He added that Wike’s growing appeal in Bauchi and beyond can be attributed to his reputation as a shrewd politician who knows how to navigate complex political landscapes.

“His ability to build alliances and attract defectors has earned him respect from many of us. He is one one of the most important men in Nigeria today, and we know that this does not come by chance.

“We are in awe of him. We seek his mentorship. We ask that he begins a yearly colloquium to impact young politicians like us with his wealth of knowledge and experience,” he further noted.