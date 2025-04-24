Defection is a new dawn in Delta – Ned Nwoko

Sen. Ned Nwoko (APC -Delta) has described the defection of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a new dawn in the political history of the state.

Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Crude Oil theft, gave the charge on Thursday in Abuja, in his reaction to the defection of the Delta Governor.

He noted that it was a new dawn also for the realisation of the much-desired Anioma state.

According to him, with the Delta governor’s defection to the APC, a significant chapter in our nation’s political history is being rewritten.

“This moment is not just about shifting allegiances, it is about the bold possibilities now within reach.

“For the first time in decades, we have a real chance to restructure Nigeria’s federating units through constitutionally backed reforms that serve justice, equity, and true federalism.

“It now behoves on you to rise to this historic moment. The past must not be carried into the future.

“Old habits, old politics, and the old deals that led to the gradual decline of the PDP in Delta must be left behind.”

He said that Oborevwori, as governor leading the charge among five PDP governors now aligning with the APC, he has stepped into a party re-energised and focused.

According to him, this a party that has begun laying the groundwork for bold constitutional amendments, chief among which is the creation of two new viable states; Anioma and New Delta.

“Let me remind you, this agenda was declared a done deal by the party leadership long before your defection, a testament to the APC’s commitment to correcting historical imbalances and ending regional marginalisation.

“Your defection must not be symbolic, it must be transformative.

”This is your opportunity to embrace a new sense of purpose and demonstrate renewed dedication to progressive governance, fairness, and inclusive development. It is time to right the wrongs of the past.”

The lawmaker added that the creation of Anioma State would finally give voice, identity, and institutional power to the aspirations of Delta North.

He said that the proposed New Delta will address the communities, bring government closer to the people, and unlock new paths for economic growth.

“For the first time, the APC is armed with the numbers to amend the constitution. This time, we can fulfill these promises without demanding painful tradeoffs from the South.

“We are not lobbying from a place of weakness, we are standing firmly in a position of strength.

“These changes are more than political. They are economic necessities. They are about focused governance, better infrastructure, increased federal allocation, and grassroots democracy.

”Two new states will mean two new engines of development,” he said.

Nwoko noted that the realignment must mean responsibility.

“This is the golden hour for the South, and especially for Delta. Your move to the APC must be anchored in vision. Embrace the party’s progressive agenda.

”Lead the charge for constitutional reform. Leave behind the politics of survival and step into the politics of legacy,” he added.

Nwoko said that the governors alignment with the President and the Renewed Hope Agenda would ensure that a New Delta and Anioma is not left behind.

He added that the state would also benefits from the vast opportunities available at the centre.