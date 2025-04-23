Defection: Group slams Delta Governor for dumping party, vows to oppose re-election

Oborevwori

A political advocacy group, Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria, has strongly condemned the defection of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling it a betrayal of trust and a major setback for the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ejiro Moses described the governor’s decision as a clear act of political opportunism, warning that it will not go unchallenged. He also revealed that the group is set to mobilize against the governor’s re-election bid, positioning his defection as a central issue in the next electoral cycle.

“This is not just a political move; it’s a breach of the trust that millions of Deltans placed in the PDP,” Moses stated. “We view Governor Sheriff’s defection as a betrayal of the party’s ideals and of the voters who supported him under the PDP platform.”

Governor Oborevwori’s move is historic, marking the first time since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999 that a sitting governor in Delta State has defected from the PDP to another political party. The shift is expected to reshape the political landscape in the oil-rich state, with wide-ranging implications for party dynamics and voter sentiment.

The group’s sharp reaction underscores the internal tensions that defections often trigger within Nigerian political parties, especially when high-profile figures switch allegiances ahead of elections.

Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria affirmed its commitment to the PDP’s core values and vowed to hold the governor accountable for what it described as an “unprincipled abandonment of the people’s mandate.”

As the 2027 elections approach, the governor’s defection is likely to dominate political discourse in Delta State, with opposition forces seizing the moment to galvanize disenchanted voters.