Defection: Ex-militant leader congratulates Oborevwori

…Urges gov to shun toxic members of APC

By Tunde Oso

The Mayor of Urhoboland, who is also an ex-militant leader, Eshanekpe Israel aka Akpodoro has congratulated the Delta State Governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori for taking what he called the best decision by defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a congratulatory message to the Governor shortly after he declared his intention to his followers in Asaba, Wednesday and subsequently announced his new political party as the APC, the Mayor said Elder Sheriff change the political atmosphere in the oil-rich state immediately.

“In the APC,” Akpodoro noted, “The Governor’s second term is assured owing to his quality service delivery and his penchant for developing the state’s infrastructure in a manner that no Governor before him had done,” even as he declared him the new leader of the APC in the state, adding that whoever is not pleased with the new broom party in the state has the right to exit.

Akpodoro said the defection of the entire PDP in the state opens a new horizon, saying the party is for progressives and not an individual’s exclusive, while commending the former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who he described as an astute political mentor and a godfather of repute.

Pointedly, he said Dr. Okowa is the pillar behind the current administration in the state.

The Mayor said he foresaw the defection of Governor long ago, which was why he counselled for a broadened APC leadership to give room for the incoming crowd.

He expressed gratitude to the state executives led by Elder Omeni Sobotie, who built an attractive party. In the same vein, he commended the national chairman of the broom party, Alhaji Umar Ganduje, and his national working committee for their hard work over the years, which made the party remain a strong and reliable political platform.

The Mayor cautioned that the new leader of the APC in the state: Governor Oborevwori to steer clear of those he described despicable and toxic politicians, who he described as a serial betrayer and a hater of healthy political contest.

“The defection of the Governor to the APC surely sends jitters down the spines of these toxic people and his co-travellers, who had wanted the ticket of the APC permanently in the pocket of one man, who almost sent the broom party into extinction in the state.

“It’s still in our minds how he betrayed the pioneer leader of the party in the state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Chief Great Ogboru and drew a dagger against others in the party who dared to oppose him thereby creating divisions everywhere in the State.

The Mayor asserted, “All is now set for Deltans to renew Oborevwori’s mandate in 2027.”

Pointedly, the Mayor averred that as it is, the current exodus from the PDP across the country’s political landscape is a testament to the fact that the President Bola Tinubu-led APC’s is leading well in its transformative drive, noting that 2027 will be walkover for the President “irrespective of the coalition of failed politicians.”

“The fall of the PDP has just started from Delta State, where the running mate to the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Ex-Governor Okowa, in the 2023 presudential election led the mass exodus of people into the party of renewed hope and aspirations,” Akpodoro concluded.