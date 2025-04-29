Defection: Consider voters before switching parties, Okiro tells politicians

Okiro

Elder statesman, Sir Mike Okiro, has urged politicians to consider their electorate before defecting.

Okiro warned against making decisions based on personal gain, saying there was a need to consider the impact of their actions on the electorate.

He said this in a statement, saying politicians must work towards unity and progress to enable Nigeria reach its potential.

His words: “Politicians have rights to switch parties in order to protect their political interests, however, there is a need to prioritise the interests of the people who vote for them.

“In light of the recent wave of defections by sitting state governors, serving senators, serving members of House of Representatives, and numerous Houses of Assembly members, politicians should act in the genuine interest of their constituents. Decisions should not be made solely on personal gain, and politicians should consider the impact of their actions on the people they govern or represent.”

While praising the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, for maintaining law and order, he said: “I commend President Bola Tinubu for his leadership in handling the country’s affairs and for his role in resolving the political crisis in Rivers State.”