Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises to 5, 15 rescued

Lagos—The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) yesterday confirmed that the death toll from the building collapse in the Ojodu-Berger area has risen to five.

Recall that the three-storey building located at 9 & 10 Oremeta Street collapsed on Saturday, trapping restaurant employees and customers beneath the debris.

LASEMA had initially reported one death and nine injured.

However, in a fresh update yesterday, the Lagos Territorial Office of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, stated through Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye that five persons have now being confirmed dead, while 15 others were rescued alive.

Farinloye said the deceased included two adult males and three females, while those rescued alive comprised six adult females and nine adult males.

Meanwhile, LASEMA stated that safety measures had been put in place and the area cordoned off to facilitate ongoing search and rescue operations.