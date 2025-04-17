DEAPSEA: Ayiri Emami urges FG to investigate removal of Ugborodo, other Itsekiri communities

…Says Otuaro supervised process

Chief Ayirimi Emami, the Ologbotsere of Warri, has expressed concerns over the removal of Ugborodo and other Itsekiri communities from the 500-meter Deepsea Buffer Zone.

He said the boundary adjustment was improperly supervised by the immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, Kingsley Otuaro.

Consequently, Emami called on Federal Government to investigate the matter, emphasizing that those involved in the adjustment should face legal consequences if laws were broken.

He added that the matter has sparked tensions and discussions about community boundaries and governance .

Emami, who made the call at Ologbotsere Hall in Warri, Delta State, Wednesday April 16, when Ologbotsere Descendants Worldwide, celebrated ‘The day Ologbotsere Family returned from the Battlefield’, said: “If there’s law in Nigeria, all those who participated in the boundary adjustment, should be arrested.

In his statement, Emami also mentioned his discussion with the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, regarding the controversial boundary adjustment and INEC’s proposal for ward/unit delineation in Warri Federal Constituency.

Chief Emami reaffirmed his dedication to serving the Itsekiri people, stating that his title, Ologbotsere, is a call to service. He emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among community leaders, urging Itsekiris to seek peace and tranquillity. Certain individuals with differing opinions claiming to represent itsekiri interests may be working against the community’s best interests.

While tracing his biological roots to Itsekiri, Ijaw, Urhobo and Ilaje, Chief Emami, noted: “If there is problem in Itsekiri, we quickly unite as one. If there’s no enemy inside, the enemy outside can’t do anything. When I was supporting Asiwaju in the beginning, they were going against me, now that the President has emerged, they want to come in and be on the dance floor.

Prominent Prince of Warri Kingdom, Yemi Emiko, praised Chief Emami, saying he commands respect across the board and has a large following. Comrade Alex Eyengho, Spokesman of Ologbotsere Descendants, also expressed support for Emami’s leadership, stating that he is central to the solution the Itsekiri nation is looking forward to.