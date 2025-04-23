De Norsemen hail Gov Oborevwori over defection to APC

Emuobor

…describe move as bold and strategic

Delta State Chapter of The De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI), a prominent socio-cultural organization, has commended Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Wednesday, Secretary of the chapter, Ayo Emuobor, who is also Managing Director of Ayo Milan Group of Companies, described the governor’s decision as “a bold and strategic move” that demonstrates leadership foresight.

“We salute His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, for aligning with the party at the center. This decision is not only politically savvy, but it also opens up new opportunities for Delta State to benefit more directly from federal initiatives,” Emuobor stated.

Governor Oborevwori, who has been a long-standing member of the PDP, formally announced his defection on Wednesday, citing the need to “synchronize efforts with the federal government for accelerated development in Delta State.” His announcement has triggered mixed reactions across the political landscape, but De Norsemen have offered their unreserved support.

“We believe in leadership that prioritizes the welfare of the people over party loyalty,” Emuobor continued. “This move places Delta State in a more advantageous position to attract investments, infrastructure projects, and federal collaboration.”

According to sources within the Government House, Oborevwori’s defection was the result of several months of consultations with political stakeholders and traditional rulers, many of whom have also expressed their support.

Political analysts say the governor’s switch could signal a broader realignment in the state’s political dynamics ahead of the 2027 general elections.