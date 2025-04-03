Day 2 of Independence Bridge closure: Chaos as Lagosians groan, blame govt

•We can’t endure this for 2 months — Road users

•Fault absence of FRSC, Police, LASTMA officials

•FRSC to deploy 100 officers

•We’re deploying 600 officers — LASTMA

•No security breach recorded — Lagos Police

By Theodore Opara, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Esther Onyegbula

LAGOS — ANGRY reactions have continued to trail the closure of Independence Bridge, a major road network linking Victoria Island and other parts of Lagos, by the Federal Government as Lagosians spent many hours in traffic.

Yesterday’s experience, which was the second day of the closure, saw most of the adjourning roads impassable in what has become a nightmare for commuters.

Angry motorists and road users, who plied the axis, blamed both the Federal Government and Lagos State government for not making adequate arrangements for alternative routes.

Many Lagos residents, who took to X handle, expressed their frustrations over the chaotic traffic situation.

They equally expressed frustrations that traffic officials, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, and traffic wardens were not on ground to control and manage the traffic situation around Victoria Island.

An X user, Dolapo Klasick @KlasickTheHost, said: “You guys don’t even rate the residents of the said Lagos city. You think you can just do anything you want at any time without a proper public announcement about whatever it is you were fixing before the time.

“That’s how you wake up tomorrow and just inconvenience the citizens or ban anything.”

Another X user, The People’s Lawyer @DpeopleLawyers wrote: “While we appreciate your visit and apology, Lagosians need immediate, practical solutions—not just a shift of responsibility to private companies.”

To better manage the traffic crisis, he urged the state government to “Prioritize weekend and nighttime repairs to minimize disruption during peak hours, implement a timed repair schedule with clear milestones and public updates.

“Lead by example—start remote work with civil servants first before urging private companies.

“Deploy more LASTMA officials and real-time traffic monitoring for effective control. Improve public communication with alternative route advisories via traffic apps and media.

“Lagosians are enduring this hardship, but better planning and execution will ease the burden. Let’s act decisively to make Lagos work efficiently for all.”

Also, Anunu Ebe (@izzy_mbonu), wrote: “Akinwumi Ambode built a new Jubilee bridge in a very busy Ajah junction and other busy locations across Lagos. Nobody knew till they were completed.

“Lagosians have to ration their lives due to maintenance on an existing bridge?”

Similarly, Okwara Okoro (@FLEXIEMERITUS), said: “Since you took over, nah every year you create one road thing to suffer people. One day, you will leave office.”

Ara of Life (@Midatlblog), said: “The coastal road should be suspended during this period to serve as an alternative route. Once the bridge is completed the construction can continue, just a suggestion.”

Another user, Broda Àgbàyà (@Al_mustaphar) said: “Mr Gomina, it’s just 2 pm and VI is already blocked down to Osborne. We can’t do this for 2 months. Something has to give. Your apologies mean nothing if we would still need to enter this traffic everyday.”

Omo Yoruba ni mi (@KazeemMaranroo1) said: “I spent nothing less than 8 hours in the traffic yesterday (Wednesday), I left the office at 5:20 pm and I arrived home at 2:30 am (Thursday).

“The truth must be told, apart from the Lagos Island link, there should be a direct road from either Lekki or Ajah to the Mainland, probably Ikorodu.”

Busayour (@Busayo_Juyigbe) said: “Sir. You are saying you & and your team have had three years to provide and plan viable alternative routes in and out of VI but still failed at it. Your @followlastma men were nowhere to be found yesterday. We all need to do better, sir.”

On his part, another X user, Daramola (@sdqolami) said: “I couldn’t find any traffic management officials on the entire road we waited till 11 pm to leave office, couldn’t get home until 5 am. I am very disappointed in your team.”

Also recounting their experiences during Wednesday’s gridlock, some motorists attributed their sufferings to a lack of adequate security and traffic control on the route.

They also insisted that they will not be able to endure the gridlock for two monts that the bridge will be closed.

Commuters, who spoke with Vanguard, claimed they spent more than five hours on the route, lamenting that throughout the gridlock, no police officer or any traffic official was sighted.

Mr Theophilus, a banker, who claimed he was going to the office at Lekki, said he got stuck at Osborne down to Falomo for about eight hours and had to turn around by 8 pm to head home at Gbagada.

He said: “When I left my house at Gbagada, I thought all was well until I got close to Osborne where I got trapped. I thought it would ease within a few minutes only for the gridlock to continue for unending hours. While we were there, I saw children also trapped in their parents’ vehicles and many motorists had to go for either food or fuel to sustain their continued stay in the traffic.”

FRSC to deploy 100 officers

The Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Kehinde Hamzat, assured yesterday that the agency will not allow a repeat of the traffic gridlock along the corridor again.

According to him, the FRSC, Lagos Traffic Management Agency, and the police will be working together to ensure free flow of traffic.

Hamzat said: “What happened yesterday (Wednesday) was unfortunate. It was bad that Lagosians suffered because of the closure, and we are working round the clock to find a solution to it. We shall ensure effective dissemination of traffic information to alert motorists of traffic situations.

“I have met with the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, and we must see that the situation does not repeat itself. “

In addition, he disclosed that the sector has collapsed the Lekki and Lagos Island Unit Commands to the corridor for effective and efficient traffic control, adding that if need be, other commands such as Ojota, Costain and Ikotun, will join to ensure that people do not suffer due to the traffic gridlock.

“For now, over 100 FRSC officers are involved in the traffic control within the corridor”, he added.

We’re deploying 600 officers — LASTMA

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said the agency has deployed about 600 officers for effective traffic management, following the closure of the Independence Bridge.

Bakare-Oki, who spoke through his Public Affairs Officer, Taofek Adebayo, also announced the creation of a special Night-Gang for evening operations, till midnight to ensure effective, seamless traffic management around the affected areas throughout the exercise.

Bakare-Oki said: “In line with the governor’s directive, we have deployed over 600 LASTMA officers to manage traffic effectively around the affected area in the first instance.

“Their primary objective is to ensure seamless vehicular movement and remove possible obstruction from the road throughout the duration of the rehabilitation period of the bridge.

“We have also created a special squad, tagged ‘Night-Gang’, comprising of men and women, charged with the responsibility of ensuring traffic management in the evening. We have about 70 to 90 officers for the special duties.

“LASTMA is committed to ensuring safe and seamless vehicular movement. We remain unwavering in cultivating a secure, structured, and highly efficient transportation system for all residents.”

No security breach recorded—Lagos Police

Spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Mr Benjamin Hundeyin, who reacted to the absence of security operatives during the gridlock, said there was no security breach during the gridlock.

He, however, said that they had mobilized all Divisional Police Officers and traffic officers around the route to ensure that sanity was restored.

Hundeyin said: “I was there and I saw policemen and traffic men doing their job. There was no security breach and if there was any, nobody reported to us.”