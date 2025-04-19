Davido eyes Nollywood, to invest in film projects

Afrobeat star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced plans to dive into the film industry with several investments lined up for this year.

In a recent interview with content creator Darryl, the singer revealed that filmmaking is a long-standing passion and that he would likely have pursued a career in film if he hadn’t gone into music.

He explained that his academic background in business marketing prepared him for a broader role in the entertainment industry.

“I studied business marketing, so I would have still been in the entertainment space if I wasn’t singing but probably, more of behind the scenes,” Davido said.

The ‘Awuke’ singer noted that he is currently working on a number of creative projects with his longtime music video director, Dammy Twitch.

“I am investing in a couple of films this year. Shout-out to my director, Dammy Twitch. We have some ideas, series coming. The film space right now in Africa is going bankrupt. So, we are definitely going to tap into that,” he said.

In addition to producing films, Davido revealed an interest in acting. He mentioned that he has already demonstrated his acting abilities in several of his music videos.

“I can also act. I can act for real. I act in my music videos. I acted in music videos like ‘Jowo’, ‘Nwa Baby’,” he noted.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of his fifth studio album, titled 5ive. The 17-track project, which dropped on Friday, features a lineup of both international and Nigerian artistes, including Chris Brown, Omah Lay, Victony, Victoria Monét, Becky G and Shensea.

Ahead of the album’s release, Davido dropped several singles such as ‘Be There Still,’ ‘Funds’ (featuring Odumodublvck and Chike) and ‘Awuke’ (featuring YG Marley).

The latest project follows his 2023 album Timeless which debuted at number one on Billboard’s World Albums Chart.