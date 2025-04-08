David Mark at 77: Advocates national unity and peace

David Mark

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, celebrated his 77th birthday with a church service in Abuja, reflecting on his military and political journey, and dedicating the rest of his life to serving God and humanity.

Mark, in a heartfelt statement released by his media adviser, Paul Mumeh, expressed gratitude to God for his accomplishments and outlined his commitment to continue serving the nation. He emphasized that his life’s journey, marked by both challenges and triumphs, was a result of divine guidance and support.

During the service, the former Senate President discussed the prevailing security, political, and economic challenges facing Nigeria. He called for unity among Nigerians to address these issues, stressing the importance of coming together as one nation. “With God, all things are possible,” Mark declared, urging citizens to join forces in confronting the nation’s common challenges.

He acknowledged that every nation faces difficulties but underscored the need for collective effort to find solutions. “There is no nation without challenges, but we must come together to find a common solution,” he added.

In his homily, Reverend Father Innocent Jooji praised Senator Mark for his leadership, particularly his eight-year tenure as Senate President, which he described as unblemished. Father Jooji also reminded government officials that the essence of governance is to serve the people and to ensure that policies are people-centered. “The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he said, urging leaders at all levels to listen to the aspirations of the citizens.

As Mark marks his 77th birthday, his reflections continue to inspire calls for national unity and peace in the face of Nigeria’s ongoing challenges.