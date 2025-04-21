Danjuma’s call for self-defense may lead to anarchy – Gov Namadi

…Says State Police Still in the Works

By Dapo Akinrefon

Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has disagreed with the recent remarks made by former Chief of Army Staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, urging Nigerians to defend themselves in the face of growing insecurity.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Governor Namadi warned that such a call could lead to chaos.

“He (Danjuma) is a very senior security person, and should be respected. But if he says that citizens should be allowed to defend themselves, I think you are causing anarchy,” Namadi said. “His words need to be analysed carefully.”

The governor emphasized that the government is actively working to improve the country’s security architecture. He cited efforts in Jigawa State as an example of how strategic planning and community engagement can yield positive results.

“When we assumed office, we employed a lot of strategies and brought in experts. We also engaged traditional rulers and established standing committees to communicate with the people. Now, they understand that fighting or killing each other is not the solution,” he said. “We have not reached the level where people need to defend themselves.”

Governor Namadi also expressed support for the establishment of State Police, saying it remains a viable solution to the nation’s security challenges.

“The idea of State Police is still very much alive. Many states have indicated interest. At the level of the National Economic Council, discussions are ongoing, and I believe it will eventually be implemented,” he said.