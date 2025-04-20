Danjuma tells Benue, Plateau residents to defend themselves against bandits

Theophilus Danjuma,

By Bayo Wahab

Amid the rising spate of killings in Plateau and Benue State, former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), has advised Nigerians to defend themselves.

According to Danjuma, relying on the government for protection is no longer realistic.

Danjuma, who spoke at a public event in Takum, Taraba State, on Saturday, said the warning he gave five years ago remains relevant, adding that the spate of killings in Benue, Plateau, and other parts of the country once again validated his concerns.

He said, “The warning I gave some years ago is still as valid today as it was then. Nigerians must rise and defend themselves.

He said, “The warning I gave some years ago is still as valid today as it was then. Nigerians must rise and defend themselves.

“We cannot continue to sit and watch while bandits, terrorists, and criminal gangs massacre our people unchecked.”

He decried the government’s inability to provide adequate security, stressing that the time had come for communities to defend and protect their lives and properties.

“It is now very clear that the government alone cannot protect us. We must stand up and defend ourselves, our families, and our lands before these criminals overrun the entire country,” he said.

Vanguard News