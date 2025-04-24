Dafinone visits rainstorm victims, pledges federal support

Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

UGBOTON—Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has extended his heartfelt sympathy to residents of Ughoton and Ugbokodo communities in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State following the devastating rainstorm that struck on April 15, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Speaking during an on-the-spot assessment of the affected areas, Senator Dafinone described the scene as “deeply shocking and unfortunate,” noting that the extent of damage left behind by the storm was far more extensive than initially reported.

Despite persistent rainfall, the senator and his team visited both communities to observe firsthand the scale of destruction. “I couldn’t stay away when my people are in distress,” he said. “This is not just about damaged buildings—this is about lives disrupted, families displaced, and communities left in darkness.”

Upon arrival, the senator commended residents who had already begun reconstructing their damaged homes and public facilities. He also took note of the remedial works being carried out by community members, whom he described as “resilient and courageous.”

“I want to commend your efforts in rising to the occasion,” Dafinone stated. “It shows the strength of your spirit, but government must also step in, and that is why I am here—to see, to listen, and to act.”

The senator assured the communities that his visit was not ceremonial, but a step toward compiling a comprehensive report that would be submitted to relevant federal authorities for urgent intervention. “My goal is to ensure you are not forgotten. Help will come,” he emphasized.

Addressing concerns raised by community leaders, Dafinone pledged to work out modalities to restore electricity to the communities, which have remained cut off from the national grid since the storm. “Public power supply must be restored. We will engage with relevant agencies and push for immediate action,” he said.

He urged residents who are currently rebuilding their homes to adopt standard construction materials that can withstand future environmental challenges. “We must learn from this tragedy. Use durable materials so we are not caught off guard again,” he advised.

Senator Dafinone also visited key public facilities, including affected schools, health centers, and the local police station, some of which suffered significant structural damage. He expressed relief that no lives were lost in the storm, while stressing the need for better disaster preparedness.

It would be recalled that the rainstorm of April 15 left a trail of destruction in Ughoton and Ugbokodo, displacing dozens of residents and cutting off power supply, even as community members begin the long road to recovery.