Cyclist dies after colliding with truck in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Tragedy struck on Sunday afternoon when a cyclist collided with a fast-moving, heavily loaded truck at Alausa Bus Stop, near ‘Radio’ by Kudirat Abiola Way, along Obafemi Awolowo Way in Ikeja, resulting in his death.

According to eyewitnesses, the fatal crash occurred around noon when the cyclist, riding at high speed, suddenly rammed into an oncoming truck with registration number BDG 610 YA.

Witnesses reported that the cyclist was engaged in a phone conversation using an earpiece at the time of the incident, which appeared to distract him from focusing on the busy expressway.

Officials from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) promptly responded to the scene, securing the area and handing over the body to the appropriate authorities.

Confirming the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said:

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the cyclist, while attempting a maneuver from Kudirat Abiola Way towards ‘Radio’ along Obafemi Awolowo Way, collided with the moving truck. In the process, he tragically lost control, struck his head violently against the pavement, and died instantly.”

The incident caused a temporary traffic gridlock, but LASTMA operatives quickly cleared the scene to restore normal traffic flow.

Bakare-Oki added that officers from the Alausa Police Division were immediately notified and responded appropriately. The deceased’s remains were subsequently handed over to the police and transported to the mortuary at the General Hospital, Ikeja.

Meanwhile, the LASTMA boss emphasized the critical importance of adhering strictly to road safety protocols. He specifically urged cyclists to wear proper protective gear and avoid distractions such as using phones while riding or contesting the right of way with motorized vehicles.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time,” Bakare-Oki said.

“We urge all cyclists to prioritize their personal safety and that of other road users by staying fully alert and properly equipped at all times while navigating public roads. LASTMA remains resolutely committed to fostering safer roads across Lagos State.”