CWC commercials responds to surge in demand for Lagos business spaces

By Adesina Wahab

CWC Commercials, the commercial brokerage unit of CW Real Estate, is positioning itself among firms responding to the growing demand for premium business spaces across Lagos.

The company, led by Adelani Adewuyi, specialises in brokering office spaces, retail outlets, and industrial facilities, with a focus on high-demand areas such as Victoria Island, Lekki, and Ikoyi.

In a statement made available to newsmen, Adewuyi said the firm has handled several high-profile placements in recent months, linking clients with commercial properties across key business districts in the city.

Adewuyi added that CWC Commercials has secured major leases for both local and international clients and is expanding its property listings in response to rising enquiries for flexible and mixed-use developments.

He noted that the company is leveraging CW Real Estate’s wider network and market insights to support its brokerage operations in the evolving Lagos property market.

The demand for prime commercial property in Lagos has seen a notable increase, driven by new business formations, company expansions, and a growing preference for modern infrastructure.