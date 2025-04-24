CSOs raise concern over rising insecurity in Nigeria

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the Conference of Civil Society for Peace, Security, and National Development have expressed concern over the growing insecurity in the country.

In recent times, Nigeria has witnessed increased violence, including renewed attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP and recurring incidents attributed to suspected armed groups, affecting many communities and citizens.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the NYCN President, Amb. Solomon Adodo, described the current security situation as worrisome and called for urgent attention.

According to him, “We address you with a heavy heart yet an unwavering resolve to speak up on one of the most critical challenges confronting our beloved nation. Sadly, insecurity has been on the rise across our communities. Fear and uncertainty have taken root as businesses suffer, families mourn, and our collective peace remains under siege.”

He further noted the growing concern among citizens that political interests might be contributing to the worsening security situation, particularly as the 2027 elections approach.

“We must ensure that insecurity is not exploited for any form of political gain. Leadership should be about protecting lives and fostering stability, not deepening division or fear,” he stated.

The NYCN also emphasized the importance of putting national interest above personal ambition, urging leaders to prioritize the well-being of citizens and uphold the spirit of good governance.

The group also commended the Nigerian armed forces, Defense Chiefs, and all security stakeholders for their tireless efforts in tackling insecurity and restoring peace across the country.

“We demand justice and accountability. Nigerians deserve answers. Those responsible for acts of violence must be brought to justice, regardless of their status or affiliation.

“We also recognize the dedication and sacrifice of our armed forces—the military, police, and other security agencies—who work relentlessly to protect the nation.”

The NYCN praised the leadership of the Chief of Defense Staff, Lt. Gen. Christopher Musa, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, for their roles in counterterrorism efforts.

Despite challenges such as limited resources and occasional public criticism, these officers and their teams continue to serve with resilience and courage.

The address concluded with a call on all Nigerians to “reject divisive politics and work together for national unity.” The group also encouraged citizens with useful information to support security agencies in their efforts to ensure peace and safety.