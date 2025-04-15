CSOs commend INEC for credible delineation of Federal Constituency in Delta State

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the credible conduct of the recent delineation of wards and polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

The constituency, which comprises Warri South, Warri West, and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, recently underwent a reconfiguration exercise following a Supreme Court ruling.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, the coalition’s coordinator, Dr. Nwambu Gabriel, said the exercise—carried out under the supervision of INEC—marked a significant step in strengthening democratic integrity and electoral fairness in Nigeria.

Gabriel, flanked by other members of the coalition, praised the Supreme Court for its landmark judgment on December 2, 2022, which directed INEC to undertake a comprehensive delineation of the affected constituencies.

“The judgment reaffirmed the importance of due process and the rule of law in our democracy,” he said. “We commend INEC for adhering to this directive and executing a transparent and inclusive delineation exercise that reflects true representative democracy.”

He highlighted the presentation of the delineation report to the Urhobo, Itsekiri, and Ijaw ethnic nationalities as a “pivotal moment” in the push for equitable representation.

“The involvement of all stakeholders—including traditional rulers and community leaders—demonstrates INEC’s commitment to inclusivity and public trust. This participatory approach has helped enhance the credibility of the entire process,” Gabriel noted.

The coalition also praised peaceful demonstrations by Ijaw communities in support of INEC’s efforts, describing them as a reflection of widespread public endorsement and a collective stand against political marginalization.

According to the coalition, the allocation of 10 wards to the Ijaw in Warri North and a substantial number in Warri South-West is a decisive move towards correcting long-standing political imbalances.

“We view this as a major milestone in fostering inclusivity, equity, and a more representative democracy in Delta State,” Gabriel stated.

The CSOs urged INEC to maintain its commitment to transparency and ongoing stakeholder engagement, emphasizing that the success of future elections depends on collaborative and inclusive processes.

They also called on citizens, political actors, and community leaders to support the outcomes of the delineation and approach the development with peace and civility.

“Provocative actions that threaten the unity of our communities must be avoided. We all share the responsibility of ensuring democracy thrives,” Gabriel warned.

In conclusion, the coalition extended its gratitude to INEC for its diligence and adherence to constitutional principles throughout the exercise.

“The path to credible elections in Nigeria is paved by such bold and fair actions. We remain steadfast in our support for continued democratic advancement,” he added.

The coalition includes the Centre for Credible Leadership and Citizens Awareness (CCLCA)—the coordinating body—alongside the National Democratic Watchdogs of Nigeria, Initiative for Voter Awareness and Electoral Reforms, and the African Initiative for Advancement of Democracy, among others.