CSCS, others harp on infrastructure, inclusive growth to unlock new frontiers of innovation

By Peter Egwuatu

The Central Securities Clearing System Plc, CSCS, and other stakeholders in the capital market have harped on the need for resilient infrastructure, inclusive growth and collaboration to unlock new frontiers of innovation across Africa and Middle East.

The CSCS made this known during a two-day African and Middle East Depositories Association (AMEDA) Conference 2025, hosted for the first time in Nigeria.

Temi Popoola, the Chairman of the Board of CSCS, who commended AMEDA’s presence in Nigeria, stated: “Hosting AMEDA in Nigeria reflects the rising influence of our capital market within the region. This is not just a moment of pride for CSCS but a call to deepen our collaborative efforts in strengthening market infrastructure across borders.

“The AMEDA Conference 2025 was not only a resounding success but also a catalyst for ongoing conversations around cross-border investment, market infrastructure innovation, and regulatory cooperation” he added.

Also commenting, Haruna Jalo-Waziri, the Vice Chairman of AMEDA and MD/CEO of CSCS, said “Our country is on a bold journey to grow its economy to a $1trillion economy. This ambition is underpinned by a capital market that must evolve in scale, sophistication and inclusiveness.

Abdulla Abdin, Chairman of AMEDA, reinforced the importance of financial market infrastructures in supporting inclusive and innovation-driven economies, saying: “The theme of the conference reflects our deepest awareness of the rapid transformation taking place in the global economy and the role played by the financial market infrastructures in enabling economies to adopt innovation and achieve inclusive growth”.