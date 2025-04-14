Cross River Police dismiss Inspector who killed one, injured 2 others

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR —The Cross River State Police Command has said it dismissed a mentally challenged Police officer, Inspector Effiong Bassey, who recently shot indiscriminately, killing one person and injuring two others in Calabar, the state capital.

Speaking to journalists, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo, said: “The police officer has been duly dismissed, charged to court, and remanded at Afokang prison.”

Ugbo, who briefed journalists, urged media professionals to always verify their reports before going public.

She disclosed that at no time did the command abandon the victim, stressing that they were surprised to read unverified report about victims not being cared for.

“We visited the deceased family on the same day, and also went to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital to see the injured victims, who underwent a successful surgery.

“As we speak, the victim is recuperating, and we are making efforts to ensure that all affected parties are well taken care of.

“As a matter of fact , we gave financial support from day one when the incident happened, and nobody including the deceased family, victims and their family who were not carried along.”

“I can assure that the surgery on the victim who was shot on the neck was successful and he is recovering fast, and we shall give further update on his health.

“At no time did we abandon any of the victim include the family of the deceased,” the PPRO added.